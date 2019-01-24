Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 24, 2019 / 8:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 24

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PEUGEOT: Peugeot's          Slovak unit made 352,007 cars
last year, a 5.1 percent increase from 2017, it said on
Wednesday.
    The company, that makes Citroen C3 and Peugeot 208 in
Slovakia, said earlier this month it expects its 2019 output to
exceed 2018. 
 Reporting by Prague Newsroom
