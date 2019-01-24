Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 24

BRATISLAVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ PEUGEOT: Peugeot's Slovak unit made 352,007 cars last year, a 5.1 percent increase from 2017, it said on Wednesday. The company, that makes Citroen C3 and Peugeot 208 in Slovakia, said earlier this month it expects its 2019 output to exceed 2018. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)