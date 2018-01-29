Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

BRATISLAVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================NEWS=================================== SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS said on Saturday that it would consolidate its TV production plants in Slovakia, closing one of the two facilities in the European country. Story: Related stories: RATING: S&P said on Friday it had affirmed Slovakia's rating at 'A+/A-1'. Story: Related stories: CENTRAL EUROPE: The four eastern European Union states who are often at loggerheads with the bloc's executive told Brussels on Friday not to overstep its mandate in policing national capitals. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)