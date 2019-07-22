Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22

BRATISLAVA, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ======================NEWS==================================== U.S.STEEL: United States Steel Corp's factory in Slovakia will lay off 2,500 people, or around a fifth of its workforce, by the end of 2021 as it tries to compete with a glut of cheap steel imports from non-EU countries, it said on Friday. UNEMPLOYMENT: Slovakia's June jobless rate inched up to 5.0% from May's 4.9%, the Centre for labour, social affairs and family said on Friday. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)