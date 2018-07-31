FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 7:14 AM

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

    BRATISLAVA, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
          
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    AUTOMOTIVE: Peugeot Citroen's           Slovak unit will
resume operations on August 15 after a summer shutdown that
started on July 28, the company said. 
here
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
