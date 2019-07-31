Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 31

BRATISLAVA, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ====================PRESS DIGEST================================ MINIMUM WAGE: Slovakia's ruling leftist party Smer plans to submit to its coalition partners a proposal to raise the monthly minimum wage next year to 60 percent of average wage, or to around 600 euros ($669.24) from the current level of 520 euros. The party also wants to raise bonuses for overtime work, it said. here Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)