Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on July 31

    BRATISLAVA, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
          
====================PRESS DIGEST================================
    MINIMUM WAGE: Slovakia's ruling leftist party Smer plans to
submit to its coalition partners a proposal to raise the monthly
minimum wage next year to 60 percent of average wage, or to
around 600 euros ($669.24) from the current level of 520 euros.
    The party also wants to raise bonuses for overtime work, it
said.  
    here
    
($1 = 0.8965 euros)

