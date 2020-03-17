Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 17

BRATISLAVA, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT: The leader of Ordinary People (OLANO) party Igor Matovic will announce names of ministers in his government. President Zuzana Caputova said on Monday that she would name the new government on March 21. CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Volkswagen will inform about its plans to suspend operations at its manufacturing plant in Bratislava. PSA Slovakia announced that it would interrupt production from Thursday until March 27. BUDGET: The impact Slovakia's state budget faces from the coronavirus spread is difficult to predict, Economy Minister Peter Ziga said on Monday after announcing several measures the state would adopt to help businesses weather the outbreak. BONDS: Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will top up April 2030 and January 2031 bond sales. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Economy Minister Peter Ziga and Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky on Monday announced 13 measures to help businesses cope with the impact of the coronavirus. They include talks with banks about a possibility to defer loan repayments; interest-free loans by the Slovak Guarantee and Development Bank to companies from selected sectors; postponement of tax payments and initiation of talks at EU level about a more flexible use of EU funds. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)