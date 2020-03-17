Credit RSS
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 17

    BRATISLAVA, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
    
    GOVERNMENT: The leader of Ordinary People (OLANO) party Igor
Matovic will announce names of ministers in his government.
President Zuzana Caputova said on Monday that she would name the
new government on March 21.
                
    
    CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Volkswagen will inform about its plans to
suspend operations at its manufacturing plant in Bratislava. PSA
Slovakia announced that it would interrupt production from
Thursday until March 27.
                           
    
    BUDGET: The impact Slovakia's state budget faces from the
coronavirus spread is difficult to predict, Economy Minister
Peter Ziga said on Monday after announcing several measures the
state would adopt to help businesses weather the outbreak.
                
    
    BONDS: Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will top
up April 2030 and January 2031 bond sales.
    
    ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Economy Minister Peter Ziga and Finance
Minister Ladislav Kamenicky on Monday announced 13 measures to
help businesses cope with the impact of the coronavirus. They
include talks with banks about a possibility to defer loan
repayments; interest-free loans by the Slovak Guarantee and
Development Bank to companies from selected sectors;
postponement of tax payments and initiation of talks at EU level
about a more flexible use of EU funds.
