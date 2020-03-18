Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 18, 2020 / 7:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 18

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases...............            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
 

=============================NEWS/EVENTS======================
    GOVERNMENT: The leader of Ordinary People (OLANO) party Igor
Matovic will announce names of ministers in his new government
at 10 a.m.(0900 GMT). President Zuzana Caputova said on Monday
that she would name the new government on March 21.
                
    
    GOVERNMENT: The government will meet at 10 a.m. to review
measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
    
    INFLATION: The Statistical Office will release consumer
prices data for February 2020 at 9 a.m.
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Jaguar Land Rover will suspend production
in its plant in Nitra on Friday, the company said. Preparations
for the launch of a new Defender model will continue in a
necessary scope.
    here
 here
    
    PETROLEUM: Petrochemical company Slovnaft, a unit of MOL
          let half of its employees stay at home. The company
said it was able to meet domestic and international demand.
    here
 here
                           
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below