Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 18

GOVERNMENT: The leader of Ordinary People (OLANO) party Igor Matovic will announce names of ministers in his new government at 10 a.m.(0900 GMT). President Zuzana Caputova said on Monday that she would name the new government on March 21. GOVERNMENT: The government will meet at 10 a.m. to review measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. INFLATION: The Statistical Office will release consumer prices data for February 2020 at 9 a.m. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Jaguar Land Rover will suspend production in its plant in Nitra on Friday, the company said. Preparations for the launch of a new Defender model will continue in a necessary scope. PETROLEUM: Petrochemical company Slovnaft, a unit of MOL let half of its employees stay at home. The company said it was able to meet domestic and international demand.