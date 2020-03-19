Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19

BRATISLAVA, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT: The final meeting of the outgoing government of Peter Pellegrini takes place at 2 p.m. The government will submit resignations on Friday and President Zuzana Caputova will name the new government of Igor Matovic on Saturday. Matovic announced on Wednesday that Eduard Heger would become finance minister and Richard Sulik economy minister. CASES: The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 105 as of Wednesday, an increase of eight from Tuesday. here INDUSTRY: The PSA car plant in Trnava suspended production on Thursday morning. The shutdown of the factory will last at least until March 27. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ECONOMY: The association of the country's biggest companies, Klub 500, rejected a demand by trade unions to completely shutdown all industrial plants. Klub 500 claims that such a step would be irresponsible and damaging both for employers and employees. here INDUSTRY: Tire maker Continental will suspend production in its plant for passenger car tires from Thursday to Monday, the mayor of Puchov said on the town's Facebook page. She added that the whole factory, including the plant for truck tires, will be closed from March 26 to April 5. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)