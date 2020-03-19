Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19

    BRATISLAVA, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    GOVERNMENT: The final meeting of the outgoing government of
Peter Pellegrini takes place at 2 p.m. The government will
submit resignations on Friday and President Zuzana Caputova will
name the new government of Igor Matovic on Saturday. Matovic
announced on Wednesday that Eduard Heger would become finance
minister and Richard Sulik economy minister.
                
    
    CASES: The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 105 as
of Wednesday, an increase of eight from Tuesday.
    INDUSTRY: The PSA car plant in Trnava suspended production
on Thursday morning. The shutdown of the factory will last at
least until March 27.
               
    
    ECONOMY: The association of the country's biggest companies,
Klub 500, rejected a demand by trade unions to completely
shutdown all industrial plants. Klub 500 claims that such a step
would be irresponsible and damaging both for employers and
employees.
    INDUSTRY: Tire maker Continental will suspend production in
its plant for passenger car tires from Thursday to Monday,  the
mayor of Puchov said on the town's Facebook page. She added that
the whole factory, including the plant for truck tires, will be
closed from March 26 to April 5.
