Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 20

    BRATISLAVA, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    POLITICS: The opening session of a new parliament elected on
February 29 will take place at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).
    Current government of Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini will
submit resignation in the afternoon.
    President Zuzana Caputova will appoint the new government of
Prime Minister Igor Matovic on Saturday.
                
    
    CASES: The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 124 as
of Thursday, an increase of 19 from Wednesday.
    HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS: State authorities signed a contract
for 47 lung ventilators with Slovak producer Chirana Medical. 
    DEBT: Head of the Slovak debt and liquidity agency ARDAL
Daniel Bytcanek thinks that the ECB 750 billion euros plan to
buy bonds will calm down markets and ministers but it will not
help much to the real economy, he said in an interview with
Dennik N.
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
