Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 20

BRATISLAVA, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== POLITICS: The opening session of a new parliament elected on February 29 will take place at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT). Current government of Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini will submit resignation in the afternoon. President Zuzana Caputova will appoint the new government of Prime Minister Igor Matovic on Saturday. CASES: The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 124 as of Thursday, an increase of 19 from Wednesday. here ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS: State authorities signed a contract for 47 lung ventilators with Slovak producer Chirana Medical. here here DEBT: Head of the Slovak debt and liquidity agency ARDAL Daniel Bytcanek thinks that the ECB 750 billion euros plan to buy bonds will calm down markets and ministers but it will not help much to the real economy, he said in an interview with Dennik N. here here