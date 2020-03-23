Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 23, 2020 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 23

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, March 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    GOVERNMENT: The new government of Igor Matovic will meet at
2 p.m. (1300 GMT) to discuss further measures against the spread
of the coronavirus. The previous government of Peter Pellegrini
banned international passenger travel, closed schools and most
shops and imposed compulsory 14-day quarantine for everyone
returning from abroad.
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of coronavirus cases has risen
to 186 as of Sunday, an increase of seven from Friday.
    here
    
    
    ECONOMY: Prediction of the Slovak economy that the National
Bank of Slovakia (NBS) will release on Tuesday will be "ugly",
NBS Governor Peter Kazimir said in an interview for TV Markiza
on Sunday.
    here
    
    CARS: The temporary shutdown of all four car plants in
Slovakia (Volkswagen, KIA, PSA, Jaguar Land Rover) means that
hopes of the recovery of this sector will most likely will not
be fulfilled. 
    here
                               
