Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 24

BRATISLAVA, March 24 (Reuters)

GOVERNMENT: The government will meet at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT). Before the session, Prime Minister Igor Matovic will announce measures approved by the crisis committee last night.

PARLIAMENT: The parliament will meet for its second session at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT).

DATA/CENTRAL BANK: The National Bank of Slovakia will present its quarterly prediction at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

ECONOMY: Tatra Banka analysts expect the Slovak economy to contract by 6% and unemployment to rise by one percentage point, they said on the bank's blog.