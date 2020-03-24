Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 24, 2020 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 24

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases...............            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
 

=============================NEWS/EVENTS======================
    GOVERNMENT: The government will meet at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT).
Before the session, Prime Minister Igor Matovic will announce
measures approved by the crisis committee last night.
    
    PARLIAMENT: The parliament will meet for its second session
at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT).
    
    DATA/CENTRAL BANK: The National Bank of Slovakia will
present its quarterly prediction at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT). 
    
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    ECONOMY: Tatra Banka analysts expect the Slovak economy to
contract by 6% and unemployment to rise by one percentage point,
they said on the bank's blog.
    e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1818178
                               
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below