Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 25

    BRATISLAVA, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    GOVERNMENT: The government will meet at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT). 
    
    PARLIAMENT: The parliament will continue its session at 11
a.m. (1000 GMT). It will vote on the government's bill to allow
state authorities to access geolocation data from
telecommunication operators.
               
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 205 as
of Monday midnight, an increase of 19.
    ECONOMIC FORECAST: The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS)
expects the economy of a euro zone country to contract by
1.4%-9.4% under various scenarios, the central bank governor
Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday.
               
    
    CORONAVIRUS: The government approved a new set of measures
to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. They include
compulsory wearing of face masks outdoor and closing of all
shops on Sundays for disinfection.
