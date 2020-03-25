Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 25

BRATISLAVA, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT: The government will meet at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT). PARLIAMENT: The parliament will continue its session at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). It will vote on the government's bill to allow state authorities to access geolocation data from telecommunication operators. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 205 as of Monday midnight, an increase of 19. here ECONOMIC FORECAST: The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) expects the economy of a euro zone country to contract by 1.4%-9.4% under various scenarios, the central bank governor Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CORONAVIRUS: The government approved a new set of measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. They include compulsory wearing of face masks outdoor and closing of all shops on Sundays for disinfection. here here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)