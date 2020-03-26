Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 26

BRATISLAVA, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 217 as of Tuesday, an increase of 12. here ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ECONOMY/CORONAVIRUS: The parliament on Wednesday passed legislation allowing the government to give companies incentives to protect jobs during the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus. The government plans to fund these measures from the European Social Fund and the state budget. The Labour and Social Affairs Ministry estimates monthly costs of this measures to be range from 254 million to 299 million euros, writes the Dennik N newspaper. here here TECHNOLOGY/CORONAVIRUS: The parliament on Wednesday passed a law allowing the Public Health Authority (UVZ) to collect metadata on location and identity of mobile phone users. The UVZ will have to explain to telecommunication operators what data it wants and why, writes SME newspaper. The measures is aimed at monitoring the movement of people in quarantine or those moving close to infected people. here CARS/CORONAVIRUS: Car parts producer Schaeffler, which employs about 10,000 people in Slovakia, will suspend production until at least Easter. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)