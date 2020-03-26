Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 26

    BRATISLAVA, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 217 as
of Tuesday, an increase of 12.
    here
    
    
    ECONOMY/CORONAVIRUS: The parliament on Wednesday passed
legislation allowing the government to give companies incentives
to protect jobs during the crisis caused by the spread of the
coronavirus. 
    The government plans to fund these measures from the
European Social Fund and the state budget. 
    The Labour and Social Affairs Ministry estimates monthly
costs of this measures to be range from 254 million to 299
million euros, writes the Dennik N newspaper.
    here
 here
    
    TECHNOLOGY/CORONAVIRUS: The parliament on Wednesday passed a
law allowing the Public Health Authority (UVZ) to collect
metadata on location and identity of mobile phone users. 
    The UVZ will have to explain to telecommunication operators
what data it wants and why, writes SME newspaper. The measures
is aimed at monitoring the movement of people in quarantine or
those moving close to infected people.
    here
    
    CARS/CORONAVIRUS: Car parts producer Schaeffler, which
employs about 10,000 people in Slovakia, will suspend production
until at least Easter.
    here
                                   
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
