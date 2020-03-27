Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

BRATISLAVA, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== CORONAVIRUS TESTING: Slovakia aims to sharply increase daily coronavirus testing in the next few weeks by bringing bringing in laboratories as the new government seeks to put a clamp on the coronavirus outbreak. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 227 as of Wednesday midnight, an increase of ten. here T-BILLS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL will issue two new Treasury bills, each in an amount of 1 billion euros, into its own portfolio, it said on Thursday. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= BUSINESS/CORONAVIRUS: Almost all companies surveyed by the Business Alliance of Slovakia said that if restrictions due to the coronavirus would last for one or two months, it would lead to bankruptcies and job losses in many companies, Dennik N newspaper reports. here here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)