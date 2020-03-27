Credit RSS
March 27, 2020 / 7:54 AM / in an hour

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases...............            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
 

=============================NEWS/EVENTS======================  
    CORONAVIRUS TESTING: Slovakia aims to sharply increase daily
coronavirus testing in the next few weeks by bringing bringing
in laboratories as the new government seeks to put a clamp on
the coronavirus outbreak.
               
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 227 as
of Wednesday midnight, an increase of ten.
    here
    
    T-BILLS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL will issue two new
Treasury bills, each in an amount of 1 billion euros, into its
own portfolio, it said on Thursday.
                     
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    BUSINESS/CORONAVIRUS: Almost all companies surveyed by the
Business Alliance of Slovakia said that if restrictions due to
the coronavirus would last for one or two months, it would lead
to bankruptcies and job losses in many companies, Dennik N
newspaper reports.
    here
 here
                                   
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below