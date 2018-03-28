FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 7:10 AM / in 9 hours

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
==========================NEWS===============================   
    
    UBER BAN: A Slovak court has ordered Uber           to
suspend its operations in the country, a court spokesman said on
Tuesday, responding to an action by taxi drivers who say the
ride-hailing service represents unfair competition.
    Story:              Related stories:                      
    
    GROWTH FORECAST: Slovakia's central bank expects the economy
to grow by 4.2 percent in 2018, a slight cut to a previous
forecast of 4.3 percent, before growth accelerates to 4.7
percent in 2019, it said in quarterly macroeconomic outlook on
Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  

    ECB: Underlying inflation in the euro zone has yet to show a
convincing upward trend so the European Central Bank needs to be
cautious in its communication, Governing Council member Jozef
Makuch said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: Slovakia's current account             
showed a deficit of 402 million euros ($497.72 million) in
January after a revised deficit of 449 million euros in
December, the central bank said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                        
=======================PRESS DIGEST===========================  
         
    WELFARE BENEFITS: Slovakia's ruling Smer party is planning
to prepare a package of welfare benefits that would come in
force as of 2019, said party leader and former prime minister
Robert Fico, who resigned two weeks ago amid political crisis
and was replaced by a close ally Peter Pellegrini
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
            
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.