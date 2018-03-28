Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 28

BRATISLAVA, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ==========================NEWS=============================== UBER BAN: A Slovak court has ordered Uber to suspend its operations in the country, a court spokesman said on Tuesday, responding to an action by taxi drivers who say the ride-hailing service represents unfair competition. Story: Related stories: GROWTH FORECAST: Slovakia's central bank expects the economy to grow by 4.2 percent in 2018, a slight cut to a previous forecast of 4.3 percent, before growth accelerates to 4.7 percent in 2019, it said in quarterly macroeconomic outlook on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: ECB: Underlying inflation in the euro zone has yet to show a convincing upward trend so the European Central Bank needs to be cautious in its communication, Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CURRENT ACCOUNT: Slovakia's current account showed a deficit of 402 million euros ($497.72 million) in January after a revised deficit of 449 million euros in December, the central bank said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: =======================PRESS DIGEST=========================== WELFARE BENEFITS: Slovakia's ruling Smer party is planning to prepare a package of welfare benefits that would come in force as of 2019, said party leader and former prime minister Robert Fico, who resigned two weeks ago amid political crisis and was replaced by a close ally Peter Pellegrini Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)