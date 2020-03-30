Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 30

BRATISLAVA, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== ECONOMY/CORONAVIRUS: Government announced on Sunday a set of measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus. The package includes up to 1 billion euros per month to companies and employees as well as 500 million euros per month of bank guarantees. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 312 as of Saturday midnight, an increase of 22. here BONDS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL will be selling state bonds due in June 2028, April 2030 and October 2047. CONFIDENCE: Statistical Office will publish business and consumer confidence data at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT). ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= VENTILATORS/CORONAVIRUS: Producer of compressors to lung ventilators Ekom aims to double production to meet increased demand. here here CARS/CORONAVIRUS: Automotive Industry Association (ZAP) is not satisfied with the government's measures aimed at helping the economy affected by the economy. ZAP claims that the measures are insufficient and should target all areas of the economy, the SME newspaper reports. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)