March 30, 2020 / 7:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 30

    BRATISLAVA, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hour)
          
    ECONOMY/CORONAVIRUS: Government announced on Sunday a set of
measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus.
    The package includes up to 1 billion euros per month to
companies and employees as well as 500 million euros per month
of bank guarantees. 
                 
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 312 as
of Saturday midnight, an increase of 22. 
    BONDS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL will be selling state
bonds due in June 2028, April 2030 and October 2047. 
    
    CONFIDENCE: Statistical Office will publish business and
consumer confidence data at 9 a.m.  (0700 GMT).
 
    
    VENTILATORS/CORONAVIRUS: Producer of compressors to lung
ventilators Ekom aims to double production to meet increased
demand.
    CARS/CORONAVIRUS: Automotive Industry Association (ZAP) is
not satisfied with the government's measures aimed at helping
the economy affected by the economy.
    ZAP claims that the measures are insufficient and should
target all areas of the economy, the SME newspaper reports.
