Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 31

BRATISLAVA, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

=============================NEWS/EVENTS=======================

CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 336. here

BONDS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL sold 146.5 million worth of bonds due in June 2028, April 2030 and October 2047.

===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

FURNITURE-CORONAVIRUS: Furniture maker Decodom laid off 903 of its 1,170 employees, saying that the government's anti-crisis measures cover only some of its overall costs. e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1830066

CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Volkswagen Slovakia and trade unions reached a deal on paying full wages even during the shutdown of its plants. Employees will have to work additional hours when production resumes, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reports. Volskwagen's plants in Slovakia will remain closed at least until April 14. here

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)