March 31, 2020 / 6:59 AM / in an hour

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on March 31

    BRATISLAVA, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of cases has risen to 336. 
    BONDS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL sold 146.5 million worth
of bonds due in June 2028, April 2030 and October 2047. 
                                       
    
    
    FURNITURE-CORONAVIRUS: Furniture maker Decodom laid off 903
of its 1,170 employees, saying that the government's anti-crisis
measures cover only some of its overall costs.
    CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Volkswagen Slovakia and trade unions
reached a deal on paying full wages even during the shutdown of
its plants.
    Employees will have to work additional hours when production
resumes, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reports.
    Volskwagen's plants in Slovakia will remain closed at least
until April 14.
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
