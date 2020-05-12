Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 12

BRATISLAVA, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output fell by 19.6% year-on-year in March, hitting the lowest level since May 2009, statistics office data showed on Monday. GAS NETWORK: Slovakia and Hungary on Monday agreed to increase the annual capacity of a gas link between the two countries to five billion cubic metres by 2024. CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,457 cases as of Sunday. In total, 26 people have died from the illness and 959 have recovered. here ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= PROTECTIVE WEAR EXPORT-CORONAVIVUS: The government cancelled the ban on export of protective wear, disinfectants and lung ventilators. here STATE BORROWING: Slovakia plans to borrow 300 million euros from the Council of Europe Development Bank to cover costs of mitigating the impact of the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus. e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1888710 JOB CUTS: Furniture maker Decodom said that it could protect 650-700 out of 1,170 jobs thanks to its revitalisation plan. Decodom earlier announced that it could lay of up to 900 people because of the coronavirus crisis. here For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Robert Muller +420 602 317 654 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)