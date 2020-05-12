Healthcare
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 12

    BRATISLAVA, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    
    here
 

    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output fell by
19.6% year-on-year in March, hitting the lowest level since May
2009, statistics office data showed on Monday. 
               
    
    GAS NETWORK: Slovakia and Hungary on Monday agreed to
increase the annual capacity of a gas link between the two
countries to five billion cubic metres by 2024.
               
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,457 cases as of
Sunday. In total, 26 people have died from the illness and 959
have recovered.
    here      
    
    PROTECTIVE WEAR EXPORT-CORONAVIVUS: The government cancelled
the ban on export of protective wear, disinfectants and lung
ventilators.
    here
    
    STATE BORROWING: Slovakia plans to borrow 300 million euros
from the Council of Europe Development Bank to cover costs of
mitigating the impact of the crisis caused by the spread of the
coronavirus.
    e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1888710
    
   JOB CUTS: Furniture maker Decodom said that it could protect
650-700 out of 1,170 jobs thanks to its revitalisation plan.
    Decodom earlier announced that it could lay of up to 900
people because of the coronavirus crisis.
    here

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
