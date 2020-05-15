Healthcare
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

    BRATISLAVA, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
          
=============================NEWS/EVENTS======================  
    
    GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT: The Statistics Office will at 9 a.m.
(0700 GMT) publish preliminary GDP data for the first quarter.
    
    SMART QUARANTINE-CORONAVIRUS: The government approved
legislation on Thursday that will allow people returning from
abroad to self-isolate at home so long as they use a mobile app
that will check on them, rather than be forced into quarantine
in state-run facilities.
                
    
    CONSUMER PRICES: Slovak consumer prices were flat on the
month in April, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.1%,
slowing from the previous month, data showed on Thursday.
                
    
    HATE CRIME: The main hearing with far-right leader Marian
Kotleba, charged with hate crime, resumes at the Specialised
Criminal Court.
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,477 cases as of
Wednesday. In total, 27 people have died from the illness and
1,112 have recovered.
    here    
    
    STATE AID-CORONAVIRUS: The state has paid 31.8 million euros
of state aid to more than 44,000 applicants as of Thursday
morning, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak said. 
    e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1893350
    
    TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Slovak Telekom, fully owned by Deutsche
Telekom Group            posted consolidates sales of 186
million euros in the first quarter of 2020.
    here
            

