Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

BRATISLAVA, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT: The Statistics Office will at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) publish preliminary GDP data for the first quarter. SMART QUARANTINE-CORONAVIRUS: The government approved legislation on Thursday that will allow people returning from abroad to self-isolate at home so long as they use a mobile app that will check on them, rather than be forced into quarantine in state-run facilities. CONSUMER PRICES: Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month in April, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.1%, slowing from the previous month, data showed on Thursday. HATE CRIME: The main hearing with far-right leader Marian Kotleba, charged with hate crime, resumes at the Specialised Criminal Court. CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,477 cases as of Wednesday. In total, 27 people have died from the illness and 1,112 have recovered. here ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= STATE AID-CORONAVIRUS: The state has paid 31.8 million euros of state aid to more than 44,000 applicants as of Thursday morning, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak said. e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1893350 TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Slovak Telekom, fully owned by Deutsche Telekom Group posted consolidates sales of 186 million euros in the first quarter of 2020. here For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Robert Muller +420 224 190 475 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)