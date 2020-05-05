Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 5

BRATISLAVA, May 5(Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== REOPENING OF ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Slovakia will accelerate the reopening of its economy from its coronavirus shutdown as the rate of new infections has slowed, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday. Hotels, taxi services, religious services and weddings will reopen with some limits on Wednesday, he said. Shops outside of shopping malls and restaurant terraces as well as outdoor tourist attractions, museums and galleries will also open. CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,413 cases as of Saturday. In total, 25 people have died from the illness and 643 have recovered. here here STATE BUDGET: The Slovak central government budget deficit reached 2.42 billion euros at the end of April, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. The figure was close to the Slovak government's full-year deficit target, which it had set before the coronavirus ]outbreak. TREASURY BILLS: The state debt agency ARDAL sold 310 million euros worth of January 2021 and May 2021 treasury bills. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= POSTAL SERVICES: Vesa Equity Investment, owned by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak businessman Patrik Tkac, raised their stake in Royal Mail to 5.35%. Vesa thus became the third largest shareholder of Royal Mail. here BANKS: CSOB Banka posted a loss of 2 million euros in the first quarter of 2020. CSOB Banka is the first big bank in Slovakia to make a loss in the first three months of 2020. here LABOUR MARKET: More than 5,000 people are in danger of losing jobs after their employers had announced job cuts in March and April, the Dennik N newspaper reported. Last year, only 200 jobs were threatened in the same period of the year. here For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)