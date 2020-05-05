Credit RSS
May 5, 2020 / 6:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on May 5

    BRATISLAVA, May 5(Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    
    REOPENING OF ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Slovakia will accelerate
the reopening of its economy from its coronavirus shutdown as
the rate of new infections has slowed, Prime Minister Igor
Matovic said on Monday.
    Hotels, taxi services, religious services and weddings will
reopen with some limits on Wednesday, he said. Shops outside of
shopping malls and restaurant terraces as well as outdoor
tourist attractions, museums and galleries will also open.
               
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,413 cases as of
Saturday. In total, 25 people have died from the illness and 643
have recovered.
    STATE BUDGET: The Slovak central government budget deficit
reached 2.42 billion euros at the end of April, the Finance
Ministry said on Monday.
    The figure was close to the Slovak government's full-year
deficit target, which it had set before the coronavirus
]outbreak.
               
     
    TREASURY BILLS: The state debt agency ARDAL sold 310 million
euros worth of January 2021 and May 2021 treasury bills.
                           
    
    POSTAL SERVICES: Vesa Equity Investment, owned by Czech
investor Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak businessman Patrik Tkac,
raised their stake in Royal Mail to 5.35%.
    Vesa thus became the third largest shareholder of Royal
Mail.
    BANKS: CSOB Banka posted a loss of 2 million euros in the
first quarter of 2020.
    CSOB Banka is the first big bank in Slovakia to make a loss
in the first three months of 2020.
    LABOUR MARKET: More than 5,000 people are in danger of
losing jobs after their employers had announced job cuts in
March and April, the Dennik N newspaper reported.
    Last year, only 200 jobs were threatened in the same period
of the year.
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
