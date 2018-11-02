Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 2

    BRATISLAVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land
Rover (JLR) will create 100 jobs with a new technical
engineering office in Hungary to allow for close collaboration
with suppliers in central and Eastern Europe, the firm said on
Friday.
                
    GAS PRICES: Slovakia's main gas distribution company SPP
will raise gas prices for households by six percent as of
December, following the state regulator's decision.
    SME, page 5
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
