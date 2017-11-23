FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 23
November 23, 2017 / 8:03 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
    MERGERS&ACQUISITIONS: Chinese energy and investment group
CEFC has teamed up with Czech-Slovak financial group Penta
Investments to try and buy Time Warner's         Central
European Media Enterprises         , three sources familiar with
the matter said.
    BUDGET DEFICIT: The national budgets of six euro zone
countries may break EU deficit rules next year, the European
Commission said on Wednesday, issuing what has become a frequent
plea for governments to stay within the limits.
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

