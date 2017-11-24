FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 24
November 24, 2017 / 8:00 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
============================NEWS================================
    Peugeot: Peugeot-owner PSA           will use an existing
Opel site in eastern Europe to assemble 200,000 petrol engines
instead of building new capacity on its own site in Slovakia as
initially planned, Les Echos newspapers said on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                        
    
    EUROGROUP: The chairman of euro zone finance ministers,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, will announce on Dec. 1 the names of those
who applied to succeed him, but there are still no clear
front-runners for the election that will happen three days
later.
    Story:              Related stories:                        
 

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
