Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 24

BRATISLAVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

Peugeot: Peugeot-owner PSA will use an existing Opel site in eastern Europe to assemble 200,000 petrol engines instead of building new capacity on its own site in Slovakia as initially planned, Les Echos newspapers said on Thursday.

EUROGROUP: The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, will announce on Dec. 1 the names of those who applied to succeed him, but there are still no clear front-runners for the election that will happen three days later.