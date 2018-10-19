Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

BRATISLAVA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================PRESS DIGEST======================= JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will launch production at its 1.4 million euro Slovak factory on October 25, the company said in a statement. JLR will build its next-generation Discovery sport utility vehicle in the plant outside Nitra, western Slovakia, and add a second, undisclosed model later. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)