Slovak car production rises in 2018, set for record 2019

BRATISLAVA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Overall production at Slovakia’s car factories rose to 1.08 million vehicles in 2018 and should increase to a record 1.15 million units this year, the country’s car association said on Thursday.

Germany’s Volkswagen, South Korea’s Kia and French carmaker Peugeot all operate in the central European country, the world’s biggest per capita carmaker.

A fourth plant - run by British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) - came online in the last half of 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Jason Hovet)