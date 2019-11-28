Slovak parliament approves bank tax bill doubling rate, prolonging its life

BRATISLAVA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Slovak parliament approved a bill on Thursday to double a special tax on banks and extend it indefinitely instead of ending it next year, a move the central bank said would threaten financial stability.

The banking tax was adopted in 2012 to build a buffer against potential future crises in the euro zone country and had been scheduled to expire at the end of 2020.

Last month, though, the government approved a new plan to maintain and raise the tax on banks' liabilities, after subtracting basic capital, to 0.4% as it seeks to cut fiscal deficits at a time of slowing economic growth.