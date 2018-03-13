Slovak bond yields, debt insurance costs rise on politics

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s 10-year bond yield rose as much as five basis points on Tuesday and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hit the highest in almost three months as the country’s government inched towards collapse.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government moved closer to collapse on Monday after his junior coalition partner called for early elections amid a political crisis sparked by the killing of a journalist.

That has pushed the cost of insuring exposure to Slovak debt via five-year credit default swaps to 38 basis points, the highest since Dec. 19, data from Markit showed.

Slovakia’s 10-year government bond yield stood at 0.9 percent, according to Reuters data. Its bond yield premium over Germany, the euro zone benchmark, rose to around 26 bps, the widest in a week. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)