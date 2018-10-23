Slovak central bank keeps extra capital buffer for banks at 1.5 percent

BRATISLAVA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided on Tuesday to keep its countercyclical capital buffer at 1.50 percent, a level banks will have to meet from next August to boost the sector’s resilience after fast loan growth.

Slovakia became the first euro zone country two years ago to first introduce the buffer, imposing a rate of 0.5 percent that came into effect last year. The buffer rate rose to 1.25 percent in August 2018.

Slovak banks’ lending has grown at a double-digit clip in recent years amid a period of record low interest rates in recent years. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)