Slovak central bank keeps extra capital buffer for banks at 1.5 percent

BRATISLAVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank on Tuesday maintained its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 1.50 percent, a level banks will have to meet from August to boost the sector’s resilience after fast loan growth.

Slovakia became the first euro zone country two years ago to first introduce the buffer, imposing a rate of 0.5 percent in effect since August 2017 and 1.25 percent from August 2018.

Slovakia’s banks, including CSOB, Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB , are largely foreign-owned and have avoided troubles seen by other banks in Europe in the decade since the global financial crisis.