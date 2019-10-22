Financials
Slovak central bank keeps extra capital buffer for banks at 2.0%

BRATISLAVA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided on Tuesday to keep its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 2.0%, a level banks will have to meet from Aug. 1, 2020 to boost the banking sector’s resilience amid fast loan growth.

The countercyclical buffer rate rose to 1.50% from 1.25% in August after a July 2018 decision. The bank decided again in June to raise the rate to 2.0%, giving the banks more than a year to prepare.

Slovakia’s banks, including CSOB, Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB , are largely foreign-owned and have avoided troubles seen by other banks in Europe in the decade since the global financial crisis.

