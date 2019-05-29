Slovak central bank may consider hike in capital buffer if risks remain

BRATISLAVA, May 29 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank may consider raising the counter-cyclical buffer for banks if risk to financial stability remain high, the bank said on Wednesday.

It said in a financial stability report that capital adequacy ratios of the banking sector slightly dipped last year, and it was important for them not to drop further, especially at mid-sized and small banks where it should be growing.

It said lending growth has slowed but still remained excessive, as well as growth in house prices.

It also said stress tests showed the sector’s capital adequacy ratio could drop to 13.7 percent from 18.6 percent in a crisis similar to the last global financial crisis a decade ago.