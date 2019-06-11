Slovak central bank raises countercyclical buffer rate

BRATISLAVA, June 11 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided to raise its countercyclical capital buffer for banks by half a percentage point to 2.00%, valid from August 2020, officials said on Tuesday, a further step to contain high loan growth.

Vladimir Dvoracek, head of the central bank’s financial oversight department, said cyclical risks remained and that despite a certain slowdown in household loan growth, the lending rise remained “excessive”.

The countercyclical buffer rate is due to rise to 1.50% from 1.25% from Aug. 1 this year, which was decided in July 2018. The bank has maintained that rate at decisions since then. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jason Hovet)