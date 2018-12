BRATISLAVA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank could further raise the countercyclical capital buffer for banks later next year if excessive loan growth and a hot economy continued, it said on Monday as part of a report on financial sector stability.

The bank also said it expected banks would take a cautious approach to dividend payments to owners as capital adequacy levels have fallen. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Jason Hovet)