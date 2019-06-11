Davos
UPDATE 1-Slovak central bank hikes capital buffer rate again

BRATISLAVA, June 11 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank has raised its countercyclical capital buffer for banks by half a percentage point to 2.00%, valid from August 2020, officials said on Tuesday, taking a further step to contain fast lending.

Slovakia is among a handful of European countries applying the extra charge on banks as its seeks to hold down risks from high loan growth, especially in a hot housing market.

Neighbouring Czech Republic already has a similar rate level coming into effect while Germany’s Financial Stability Board at the end of May suggested a buffer of 0.25% for its banks.

Lending in Slovakia, the first euro zone country to apply the buffer requirement, has been growing at or near double-digit levels.

Vladimir Dvoracek, head of the central bank’s financial oversight department, said cyclical risks remained and that despite a certain slowdown in household loan growth, the lending rise remained “excessive”.

The countercyclical buffer rate is already due to rise to 1.50% from 1.25% from Aug. 1 this year.

The latest decision is subject to European Central Bank approval. The ECB assesses the rate and can, if needed, apply a higher requirement.

Slovakia’s banks, including CSOB, Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB , are largely foreign-owned and avoided troubles seen by other banks in Europe in the decade after the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

