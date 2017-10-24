FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak central bank keeps countercyclical buffer at 1.25 percent
October 24, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 12 hours

Slovak central bank keeps countercyclical buffer at 1.25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank decided on Tuesday to maintain its countercyclical capital buffer for banks at a rate of 1.25 percent, valid November 2018.

Banks, since August, have had to meet a buffer rate of 0.5 percent since August. The bank voted in July to raise the rate to 1.25 percent, with effect from August 2018.

Slovakia opted last year to become the first and, so far, only euro zone member to put the charge in place to tame lending. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
