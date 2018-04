BRATISLAVA, April 24 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank on Tuesday kept its countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged at a rate of 1.25 percent, effective from May 2019.

Slovakia was the first euro zone member to put the charge in place to tame lending. Banks have had to meet a buffer rate of 0.5 percent since August 2017. From August this year, the rate will rise to 1.25 percent. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)