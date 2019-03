BRATISLAVA, March 14 (Reuters) - Slovak police said on Thursday they had charged a man with ordering the murder last year of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, a case that rocked the country, triggering mass protests and the prime minister’s resignation.

The national police gave no further details in their statement, posted on its Facebook page. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Editing by Gareth Jones)