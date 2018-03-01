Slovak junior government party could leave coalition - report

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Pressure is growing within a junior party in Slovakia’s ruling coalition to pull out of the government, news website Aktuality.sk reported on Thursday, as the turmoil after the murder of an investigative journalist and his girlfriend last weekend spreads.

The collapse of the three-party coalition could trigger an election.

On Wednesday, two Slovak officials named in the last report by the journalist, Jan Kuciak, who specialised in exposing fraud and cronyism, resigned from government positions pending the outcome of an investigation into his murder.

That followed the resignation of Culture Minister Marek Madaric, a long-time senior member of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer party.

Aktuality.sk, for whom Kuciak worked, reported on Thursday that the junior government party Most-Hid has pushed for the sacking of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak and police chief Tibor Gaspar but has been unsuccessful.

It said the party leadership would meet on Thursday to decide its next steps, possibly leading to a decision on leaving the government if Kalinak and Gaspar stay in their posts.

Kuciak’s last report alleged that two state officials - national security council secretary Viliam Jasan and Fico aide Maria Troskova - had links with an Italian businessman before they entered government.

His report did not suggest any wrongdoing by either of them, and the two denied having anything to do with the killing in their resignation letters.

Kuciak’s murder was the first of a journalist in Slovakia and the fifth such case concerning a reporter or reporters in the European Union in the past decade, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

His final story looked into alleged connections between Italian businessmen in eastern Slovakia and Italian mafia groups, and into alleged abuses of EU subsidies.

It was a collaborative effort with the international Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, the Czech Center for Investigative Journalism and the Investigative Reporting Project Italy.

Opposition parties held a protest rally over Kuciak’s killing in Bratislava on Wednesday afternoon, and another protest was scheduled in several cities for Friday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Hugh Lawson)