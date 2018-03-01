FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Slovak police detain seven in investigation into journalist's murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Slovak police detained seven people on Thursday in an investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, local media quoted police President Tibor Gaspar as saying.

No details were immediately available.

Gaspar said earlier on TA3 television that police had raided a number of properties in eastern Slovakia connected with people who had been of interest to Kuciak, who was shot dead with his girlfriend last week.

He did not give any names in the TV appearance but said the raids were connected with Italian businessmen with alleged Italian mafia links that Kuciak wrote about in his last, posthumously published article. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.