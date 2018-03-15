FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in 16 hours

Outgoing Slovak PM Fico vows to remain active in politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Outgoing Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Thursday vowed to remain in politics as an active member of his ruling party following his resignation in a crisis sparked by the murder of a journalist.

“I told the president: Rest assured, I’m not leaving politics, I want to be an active party leader,” Fico told a news conference.”

“My role will be to have the new prime minister’s back and push for priorities that are important for Smer: A clear pro-European and pro-NATO orientation.”

Slovakia’s president accepted Fico’s resignation earlier on Thursday and asked his deputy to form a new government as the ruling Smer party seeks to stave off early elections. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Michael Kahn Editing by Hugh Lawson)

