Slovak junior govt party wants early election if coalition collapses

BRATISLAVA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Slovak National Party (SNS), a member of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s three-party government, would want early elections if the ruling coalition loses the support of the Most-Hid party or its majority in parliament, SNS leader Andrej Danko said on Monday.

Fico is fighting to save his government after mass protests following a journalist’s murder. On Monday, Fico’s ally, Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, said he would resign, bowing to the demands of Most-Hid. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)