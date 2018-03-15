FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Slovak president to accept PM Fico's resignation, give mandate to deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska said on Thursday he would accept Prime Minister Robert Fico’s offer to resign, and give a mandate to form a new government to Fico’s party colleague Peter Pellegrini.

Fico has offered to resign on condition that his party be allowed to choose his successor, as his three-party ruling coalition seeks to calm a political crisis sparked by the murder of a journalist.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet

