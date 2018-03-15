Slovak president to meet deputy PM amid crisis

BRATISLAVA, March 15 (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska will meet deputy prime minister Peter Pellegrini at 1200 GMT on Thursday, the president’s office said in a statement, amid media speculation that he may be named as the country’s new prime minister.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, struggling to save his ruling coalition amid a crisis sparked by the murder of an investigative journalist, offered to resign on Wednesday on condition that his Smer party be allowed to choose his successor.

Pelligrini is a member of Fico’s Smer party and a former parliamentary speaker.

Kiska has not reacted in public to Fico’s offer and has not yet announced a meeting with the prime minister. The president’s office did not provide any further details in its emailed statement.

In a separate statement, the government said it would hold a meeting at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jason Hovet Editing by Gareth Jones)