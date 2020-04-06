Slovak court sentences journalist's killer to 23 years in prison

BRATISLAVA, April 6 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s Specialised Court on Monday sentenced former soldier Miroslav Marcek to 23 years in prison for shooting and killing investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in February 2018.

Marcek, 37, who was not present at the sentencing, had admitted guilt in the case, which led to nationwide protests and eventually brought down the government in the central European country of 5.5 million. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)