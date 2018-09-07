UPDATE 1-Slovak car sector pushes economy into higher gear

(Adds detail, analyst comment) PRAGUE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Slovak economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, statistics office data showed on Friday, supported mainly by foreign demand as the nation's car plants increased production. Gross domestic product in euro zone member Slovakia, the world's biggest carmaker per capita, expanded by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter in the April-June period. Year-on-year growth climbed to 4.2 percent from 3.6 percent in the first quarter, beating previous flash estimates, while exports of goods and services jumped 8 percent year on year. "The main reason behind the acceleration of the whole economy was the contribution of net exports," said UniCredit analyst Lubomir Korsnak. "We assume that is mainly due to stronger performance by the car industry." Slovakia's economy has registered strong gains in recent years, outpacing the euro zone, and unemployment is at its lowest in two decades. In June both the central bank and finance ministry predicted an acceleration for the economy next year on the booming car sector and strong domestic demand. The ministry sees the economy growing by 4.1 percent in 2018, picking up to 4.5 percent in 2019. A big gain is expected when British-based Jaguar Land Rover begins operations at Slovakia's fourth foreign-owned car factory. The new plant in the Slovak city of Nitra is due to begin production by the end of the year and will have annual capacity of up to 300,000 vehicles. Germany's Volkswagen, South Korea's Kia and French carmaker Peugeot also produce cars in Slovakia, which produced more than a million vehicles last year, mostly for export. SLOVAK GDP Q2/18 Q1/18 Q2/17 Real change pct yr/yr 4.2 (4.1) 3.6 3.7 Final consumption Household 2.2 3.5 3.6 Government 2.5 3.1 -0.3 Gross fixed capital formation 20.4 12.5 -5.4 Foreign trade balance Exports of goods and services 8.0 2.4 -0.3 Imports of goods and services 7.8 3.2 -0.8 Details at slovak.statistics.sk ** To monitor Slovak economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: here ($1 = 0.8592 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by David Goodman)