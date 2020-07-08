Slovak government sets sights on Volkswagen investment

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia is aiming to secure further investments from Volkswagen to expand production at the company’s Bratislava plant after the German carmaker backed away from a new site in Turkey, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

Matovic told reporters in a televised briefing the government was in talks with Volkswagen as well as with several groups as it sought investments and the creation of “thousands” of jobs.

A Turkish official had said last week Volkswagen had suspended plans for a new plant in Turkey due to coronavirus uncertainty.

Matovic said Volkswagen was looking at investments in other European plants but no decision was yet made.

“We will do everything to get this,” he said, without giving more details.

Volkswagen, which has been present in Slovakia since the early 1990s, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)