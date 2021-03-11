Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Slovak health minister resigns amid government row and COVID surge

By Reuters Staff

PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Thursday he would resign, as the government tries to move past a coalition row while it tackling one of the world’s most severe rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Slovakia’s four-party ruling coalition was thrown into turmoil last week when Prime Minister Igor Matovic bypassed partners and ordered shipments of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

