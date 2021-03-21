Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.

The year-old, four-party coalition has long suffered from disputes over Matovic’s management style, which boiled over earlier this month after he bypassed his partners and ordered shipments of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine without their knowledge. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)