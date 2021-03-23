UPDATE 1-Slovak president calls on prime minister Matovic to quit

(Adds quotes, background)

PRAGUE, March 23 (Reuters) - Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign to end a dragging crisis in the ruling four-party coalition and allow the formation a new cabinet under a different leader.

The crisis was sparked three weeks ago by Matovic’s decision to order the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines without telling his partners, who had opposed using the vaccine because it had not been approved for usage by the European Union drug regulator.

“It is inevitable for the prime minister to allow, by his resignation, an agreement among the coalition partners on cabinet reconstruction,” Caputova said in a statement shown live on television.

Matovic said on Sunday he was willing to quit, but set a number of conditions, including the departure of some of his opposers within the coalition and a seat for himself in a new cabinet, firing up more discord.

The cabinet has lost several ministers during the dispute and parliament suspended its session on Tuesday while the battle over the cabinet continued.

Caputova, who would be in charge of appointing the new prime minister, said it was unacceptable that both the executive and the legislature were being incapacitated amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country of 5.5 million hard in recent weeks.

“Three weeks of talks without a result in front of the set piece of overfilled hospitals, exhausted medical workers, and people fighting for life... is dangerous and reckless,” Caputova said.

Matovic and his OLANO party won last year’s election on pledges to weed out corruption and murky links between politics, justice, police and business, following the murder of an investigative journalist.

A number of prosecutions have been initiated, but Matovic, formerly an anti-corruption activist, has been criticised by government partners for chaotic leadership and picking fights. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Wrting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alex Richardson and Dan Grebler)